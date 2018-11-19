How Hot Prayers Allegedly Caused Fight Between Two Big Snakes In Anambra – Pastor Shares Photos

A Facebook user identified as Evangelist Chibuzo Fredrick, who is an Nnewi-based clergyman, took his Facebook page to thank God after two snakes, which were believed to be ‘enemies’, began fighting in front of his church shortly after a hot prayer session.

The clergyman who shared photos of the fighting snakes, wrote: “After a very hot prayer section this morning, two snakes were found fighting in the front of our church. I declare your enemies shall fight against themselves in Jesus Mighty Name I pray.”

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria