By Saheed Entertainment, TrendingNovember 8, 2018 “I Can’t Have Sex With A Man Less Than 450k Per Night” – Nigerian Lady Watch Video Below; Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Ben Bruce discovers new device that may used to rig against Atikuwith(video) Lagos principal switches role with a student, wears uniform to school (Photos) Fresh!!! Contractor who leaked Ganduje’s alleged bribery videos willing to appear before investigating panel CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: SPECTACULAR RONALDO NOT ENOUGH AS JUVENTUS FALL TO LATE DEFEAT 5 African presidents who reduced their monthly salary to help their country financially But you pay workers N18k! Omokri blasts fg over claims its costs N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky Claims by Lai Mohammed that it costs fg N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly, causes frenzy on social media “I never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa” – Mayweather makes embarrassing U-turn Ooni of Ife’s wife Naomi Oluwaseyi stuns in new gorgeous photo Previous articleBen Bruce discovers new device that may used to rig against Atikuwith(video) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.