“I’ve Done Some Wrong In My Life But You’re The One Thing I Got Absolutely Right” Banky W Gushes Over Adesua

Banky W is grateful for the woman he chose as his wife and he’s letting the world know this. The singer-turned actor – turned aspiring politician took to Adesua’s Instagram comment to leave a heartwarming note.

His comment was in reaction to Adesua’s speech just before Banky declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Popular pop singer, and actor, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, recently declared his intention to contest for the Lagos State Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in House of Representatives on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party.

