‘Kovacic Is So Damn Good’ – Chelsea Fans React To Another Master Class From Their Real Madrid Loanee, Mateo Kovacic.

Although Chelsea missed out on the maximum three points during their clash with Everton yesterday at Stamford Bridge, their fans seems contended with their Real Madrid loanee, Mateo Kovacic, all round display yesterday. The Croatian who is only on loan at Chelsea as a result of difficult playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu was a class apart during the clash yesterday.

The skillful midfielder who was part of the Croatian National team side that won Bronze at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia, barely put in a wrong foot during the clash and also tracked back on numerous occasions to help his team mates out in defensive duties.

The Real Madrid loanee has sparked up controversy with his scintillating display once again with many of their fans of the opinion that they need to make the signing a permanent one. Some even feel that it doesn’t matter how his signing would affect Ross Barkley and Loftus Cheek.

What they are saying:

Kôvacic is so fucking good man, there’s people that think we dont need him because of Barkley & RLC, they’re deluded. — 5 (@Jorginhoed) November 4, 2018

Its almost criminal how much stability Kovacic brings to our midfield. Suddenly everyone plays to their maximum potential. We need to make him a permanent signing i dont give a fuck about how it will impact Barkley or RLC — Mateo 👑 (@KlassyKovacic) November 4, 2018