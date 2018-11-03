“Linda Ikeji never entered a hospital” – Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Laura Ikeji’s claim of telling lies

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has launched another social media attack on Laura Ikeji who claimed she’s lieing against her sister, Linda Ikeji.

Laura Ikeji earlier, wrote;

“So many lies being carried around, a child is any woman’s biggest achievement. My sister is very happy and in a beautiful space, how low can u go? You know yourselves, you’re the supposed classy ones, how low?? Leave us alone fam, we ‘re one big happy family. We ‘re good over here fam. FOH #somanyliesitsbecomingchildish #classlessbunch #wearegoodoverhere #doyouletsdous #icantkeepquietanymore #fakenews #foh”

However reacting to Laura Ikeji’s claims, Kemi Olunloyo who advised the fashion entrepreneur to stop blocking her fans, reiterated her earlier claims of ‘Linda Ikeji never entering a hospital to deliver her baby.’

The journalist also said she will be dishing out a new gossip surrounding the marriage of Laura Ikeji to Ogbonna Kanu. She wrote;

#HNNGossip resumes tomorrow afternoon. #HNNHealth in the morning. I will be dishing you the latest on Laura Ikeji’s marriage to Kanu, Adeleke’s new cryptic song with Anidugbe and more… And more…about the Nkwerre villagers called #Ikejis GOODNIGHT!