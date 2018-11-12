Lyon come from behind to win against Guingamp

Lyon came from behind to win 4-2 in a thrilling enocounter away to last-placed Guingamp in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram, Son of France 1998 World Cup champion, Lilian Thuram, gave the home side the lead in the 21st minute but Lyon levelled the match through Midfielder, Houssem Aouar, on the hour after he was set up by Memphis Depay.

Maxwel Cornet sealed all 3 points for Lyon with a lovely volley in the 84th minute. Guingamp remain at the bottom of the table, level on points with Thierry Henry’s Monaco.