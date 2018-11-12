Football, Sports

Lyon come from behind to win against Guingamp

Lyon came from behind to win 4-2 in a thrilling enocounter away to last-placed Guingamp in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram, Son of France 1998 World Cup champion, Lilian Thuram, gave the home side the lead in the 21st minute but Lyon levelled the match through Midfielder, Houssem Aouar, on the hour after he was set up by Memphis Depay.

Maxwel Cornet sealed all 3 points for Lyon with a lovely volley in the 84th minute. Guingamp remain at the bottom of the table, level on points with Thierry Henry’s Monaco.

You may also like

Onyekuru nets brace to end 6 game goal drought in Galatasaray win

MANCHESTER IS BLUE!

Mourinho Reveals Why Manchester United Lost 3-1 To Man. City

Real Madrid May Have Found Zidane’s Replacement

Thiery Henry Equals 17 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

Daring Or Bravery – What Do You Think Of This Sergio Ramos Goal???(Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 12TH NOVEMBER

AC Milan vs Juventus: What An Emotional Night For Gonzalo Higuain

Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Juventus Clear With ‘This Sweet’ Goal(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *