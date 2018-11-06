Man Admires His Fiancee’s Backside In Sizzling Pre-wedding Photos

These are simple and lovely pre-wedding photos of a couple walking down the aisle before this year runs out.

The eyes of the man was caught focused on his woman’s bum as they struck beautiful poses for their romantic photo-shoot.

He penned a sweet and mind-blowing piece for his beautiful woman as seen below:

“TO MY LOVE.

Never forget that our world is beyond words and pictures,

sometimes its hard to find words to tell you how much you mean to me.

If i did anything right in my life, it was when i gave my heart to you.

You are my best friend, My soulmate, my EVERYTHING

I LOVE YOU.”

The pictures are enjoying lovely reviews on social media.