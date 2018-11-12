MANCHESTER IS BLUE!

City secured the victory in a well-fought Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday. Spanish Midfielder, David Silva, gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute with a well-struck effort before Sergio Aguero added another in the 48th minute after a nice one-two with Riyad Mahrez.

Anthony Martial put United back in contention with a goal from the penalty spot. A beautifully crafted move ended in a late goal for German Midfielder, llkay Gundogan in the 86th minute to seal the victory for the Citizens.

Manchester City remain top of the English Premier League heading into the international break, accumulating 34 points from 12 games this season.