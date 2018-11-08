News Feed

May D Shares Cute New Photos Of His Newborn Son, Ethan

Singer, May D, who recently welcomed his second child with his Swedish wife Carolina Wassmuth, took to Instagram to share these cute new photos of their son, Ethan.

Captioning one of the photos, the singer who also has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Adebola Olowoporoku. wrote: “Ethan” ?? miss u son…. soon see! My Life…..My World!’

“Just one show and I’m home I promise… 😍😍 My Life!!” he said in another caption, with another photo.

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”.

Tags

You may also like

Man cuts his son’s ear for being too stubborn in Imo state (Photos)

‘Any guy that cannot wash his girlfriend pant when she dey her period na useless man’ – Nigerian lady says

Mbappé’s Contract Leaks, Revealing Outlandish Demands

Nigerian lady escapes death after stray bullet entered her room

Nollywood Actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos

BBNaija’s Nina Goes Blonde, Shares Gorgeous New Photos

My New Song, One Ticket has Damaged My Relationship – Kizz Daniel

Photos from Toke Makinwa’s star-studded 34th birthday party

Davido says Mr Real should bail Seun Egbegbe from prison for making money from using Seun’s theft to make Legbgbe song (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *