May D Shares Cute New Photos Of His Newborn Son, Ethan

Singer, May D, who recently welcomed his second child with his Swedish wife Carolina Wassmuth, took to Instagram to share these cute new photos of their son, Ethan.

Captioning one of the photos, the singer who also has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Adebola Olowoporoku. wrote: “Ethan” ?? miss u son…. soon see! My Life…..My World!’

“Just one show and I’m home I promise… My Life!!” he said in another caption, with another photo.

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”.