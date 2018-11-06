Uncategorized

Mike Bamiloye releases throwback photos to teach Nigerian youths ‘How To Take Pre-Wedding Pictures’

Mike Bamiloye, one of Nigeria’s most respected Christian filmmakers has shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife, Gloria Bamiloye on social media.

The movie-maker who is adored by his many followers online, posted the photo on Facebook. The man then lightheartedly told his followers that he wanted to use the photo to ‘teach youths how to take pre-wedding photos’.

Mr Bamiloye first shared the throwback photo, seen below:

He then wrote:

“Youths of Nowadays,

“Come Up Here, and let us teach you

“How to take Fantastic Pre-Wedding Pictures!”

