NDLEA Uncovers 12 Containers With 340 Million Tramadol Tablets In Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has uncovered 340 million Tramadol tablets in 12 containers at the Apapa port in Lagos State, NAN reports.

Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Jonah Achema, stated this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

Achema said that the tablets which were in various dosages ranging from 120 milligrams to 250 milligrams were recovered from 12 containers in the ongoing search in Apapa port.

He said the containers were on the watch-list of NDLEA since November, 2017 and were brought to Nigeria Customs Service for search based on the agency’s reasonable suspicion of the containers.

He stated that the NCS on Wednesday, dropped 28 of 62 containers slated for search, among which 12 of them were been found to contain tramadol.

“The search is still ongoing.

“Tramadol is a pharmaceutical drug which has been subject of abuse by the populace.

“In one single operation in November last year, the agency intercepted 160 million tablets of tramadol at the Apapa port which ranged from 220 to 250 milligrams.

“They were imported from India using false documents in the name of an unregistered company,” Achema said.

According to Colonel Muhammad Abdallah (retd), Chairman, NDLEA, it is doubtful that this influx of Tramadol is for legitimate use.

“Tramadol, which is a derivative of Opiate is for post-surgery application but even if everybody in Nigeria undergoes surgery every year, we do not need the quantity that enters our country.

“It only suggests their diversion for illicit use,” he said.

