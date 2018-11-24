Football

New £300k A Week Contract – Here Is What N’golo Kante Has To Say

Chelsea midfielder, N’golo Kante, has put pen to paper to sign a new deal that would keep him at the Stamford bridge until 2023. The deal which is reportedly said to be worth around 300 thousand pounds would make him the second highest earner at the London club after the deal.

The former Leicester midfielder who is also a World champion after his heroic at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia with France joined the London side after helping his former side to a surprise domestic league title in 2016.

He has since then gone on to become an integral part of the Blues since his move and the new coach has even changed his role to a more advanced one.

The pacy striker revealed today ahead of their clash with Tottenham that he is happy to have chosen the London side ahead of other teams that were scampering for his signature.

What he said:

