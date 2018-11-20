Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th November

Vanguard

Buhari repeating Obasanjo, Jonathan’s mistakes ‘ Ezekwesili


THE presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed dissatisfaction with the challenges confronting Nigeria, saying that the same mistakes of previous administrations were being repeated by President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nation

Soyinka, Ohanaeze, Afenifere insist on restructuring


Eminent Nigerians and ethnic national groups yesterday insisted on restructuring of the federation.They expressed this opinion in Lagos at a programme Handshake Across Nigeria summit organised by Nzuko Umunna in partnership with The Core Federalists .The theme of the sunmmit is Nigeria Beyond Oil.Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Wole Soyinka and Gen. Ike Nwachukwu spoke on a similar note.Prof. Soyinka, the keynote speaker, said: We want the government to understand that they are part of the com

This Day

Why Atikus Endorsement by Ndigbo Causes Ruckus in APC


Ojo Maduekwe discloses why the All Progressives Congress may be concerned about the recent open support by prominent Igbo leaders for the Peoples Democratic…

Guardian

Campaigning against PDP will be easy, says Amaechi


Nigeria’s transportation ministerand the director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation,Rotimi Amechi,has said the ruling All Progressives Congress will have iteasy campaigning against the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming 2019 general election. “We are going to focus as usual on security, corruption and economy. it is so easy to campaign against PDP,” Amaechi

Daily Times

2019: APC candidate alleges plot to substitute candidature


Petitions INEC, Oshiomhole A Lagos State House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Olawale Rauf Age Sulaiman, has cried out over an attempt

Daily Trust

Don’t interfere in 2019 polls, Britain tells security agencies


The British High Commission in Nigeria has cautioned the security agencies not to interfere in Nigeria’s general elections next year. The High Commission also called on Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure that the elections were free and fair. Speaking during a visit to the Senate President Bukola Saraki

Leadership

APC Goes Tough On Aggrieved Members, Orders Withdrawal Of Court Cases

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dumped its carrot approach in resolving the crises that arose from its primary elections across the country. In a terse warning, which it issued yesterday, the APC directed all the aggrieved members, especially aspirants who lost in the primaries, to use the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism to seek redress withou

Tribune

N1. 2bn fraud: EFCC opens case against Fayose

The trial of former Governor of Ekiti State,  Ayodele Fayose began on Monday with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission calling witnesses.

