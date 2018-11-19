Notorious Armed Robbers And Cultists Paraded By Police In Bayelsa (Photos)

The criminals paraded by the police

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service (BSVS) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police paraded the killers of Miss Seiyeifa Fred, suspected criminals and cultists at the headquarters of the Nigerian Police in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The Chairman of the Vigilante service Evang. Parkins Ogede commended the support of the residents in giving out vital informations and working with the Vigilante service to apprehend the criminals disturbing the peace of the state.

The Vigilante Chairman also assured residents that the Vigilante Service will stop at nothing to bring criminals to book.

He also added that parents should watch their children and report any suspicious movements as they are prey to this evil doers in the society.

The state commissioner of Police commended the efforts of the Vigilante chairman and the Vigilante service at large for their continuous efforts in bringing criminals to book.

