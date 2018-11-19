News Feed

Please End My Marriage – Battered Wife Begs Court

A housewife, Mrs Taiwo Simon, on Monday prayed an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos to end her five-year-old marriage over alleged battery and threat to life by her husband, Jude.

“My lord, there is no more love in our marriage. I want divorce. He constantly beats me; his beating caused me an eye defect.

“He sleeps outside sometimes; when I ask him, he tells me I am not in a position to ask. If I persist, he beats me.

“I want the court to dissolve our marriage, I don’t care if our only son is with him. I can’t endure him any longer,’’ Taiwo, 30, pleaded.

Taiwo also alleged that Jude was irresponsible and had yet to pay her bride price.

However, 40-year-old Jude denied the allegations but consented to the divorce.

He said that there was distrust between them on the eve of their wedding ceremony, and that it crept into their marriage.  The President of the court, Mr Otun Olayiwola, adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for possible reconciliation.

