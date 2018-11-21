Uncategorized

Rapper, Olamide roasted on social media after meeting with Lagos state (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Singer Olamide and some members of his YBNL crew, yesterday met with the Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed their meeting a post which he put out on Twitter.

“@olamide_YBNL stopped by the office today for a visit with the YBNL crew. It was a good visit.

“Media and entertainment will not be left out in our plans of taking Lagos to a greater height.” he tweeted.

Well, Nigerians are reacting to this because Olamide was at the forefront of supporters during Ambode’s bid to become Governor of Lagos in 2015. He didn’t mince words in his declarationa supporting Ambode’s candidature as he sprinkled the name on some of his songs.

He even featured in some of the Lagos State Government advertorials on TV in which he chorused the name of Ambode like his life depended on it.

Nigerians now think he has hurriedly switched sides, but we think because Ambode and Sanwo-Olu have reconciled, that Ambode might have instigated the meet up.

It would be noted that Lagos State under the banner of the ruling APC and then Action Congress has a culture of using big entertainer to campaign.

