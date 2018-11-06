Politics, Trending

Shehu Sani shocks Nigerians with his campaign posters

 

Senator Shehu Sani stunned supporters and critics after his campaign posters, bearing an image of President Muhammadu Buhari, himself and another candidate emerged online.

The senator representing Kaduna Central at the senate, recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party – because he wasn’t given the party’s ticket to be its flag bearer in the forthcoming election for senate.

The senator, who is very popular on social media for always expressing his opinions on ant topic, no matter who’s involved, stirred reactions among some Nigerian social media users with his campaign poster.

See below

