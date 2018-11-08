Singer Davido clears the air on Idowest‘s rumored DMW contract termination

Sensational dancehall music artiste, Idowest is still very much part of the Davido Music Worldwide, DMW record label, according to a latest statement.

Davido has cleared the air on Idowest‘s rumoured DMW contract termination.

The DMW boss via his Instagram story revealed that the rumours are lies, and that Idowest will be on his music label for a long time.

He captioned the photo;

“PLS STOP THE STUPID RUMOURS! @officialidowest! DMW 30BG 4 LIFE! NO CONTRACT WAS CANCELLED ALL LIES”

The DMW Boss also revealed that his signee, Idowest, will be the opening act for his much anticipated O2 Arena Show in London.

The show is reportedly almost sold out. This will be the biggest stage Idowest is going to mount on in his music career so far.