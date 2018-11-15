Singer Kizz Daniel Announces Plan To Get Married

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has revealed he would be getting married next year, though he is yet to find a partner.

Daniel while lamenting that all his friends have settled down in marriage, leaving him behind, declared on his Twitter page that he would get married in 2019.

He, however, did not disclose the identity of his bride-to-be. Some female fans have been jokingly expressing interest in the handsome young man.

He wrote, “All my guys don marry finish next year is too sure abeg. Man must to hook up”

