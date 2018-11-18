Uncategorized

SS3 student allegedly beaten over Mercedes Benz 100lvl boyfriend allegedly stole money to buy

After the news about a certain 100 level student bought a 16-year-old SS3 student a Mercedes Benz, iWatch and iPhone X Max as birthday gift hit the social media, Nigerians have been keeping tabs on them to see how things turn out.

The video showed the Abuja based student, Zubairu was spotted leading Nihat to where the Benz was parked, as friends and well wishers gathered to witness the special moment.

However Twitter users who seem to know the couple, have disclosed that the SS3 student was beaten by her parents over the gifts and relationship.

It was further gathered that Zubairu reportedly stole the money for birthday gifts to his girlfriend.

Read their tweets below;

