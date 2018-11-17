Uncategorized

‘There is no shame, absolutely no shame in selling sex’ – Bisi Alimi tells writes

Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate Bisi Alimi born Ademola Iyandade Ojo Kazeem Alimi while making a controversial post regarding sex trade on his Instagram page, said that according to his mother, everyone is a prostitute.

The gay rights activist and public speaker said sex trade is a profession and one of the oldest professions at that. He went on to add that sex workers should sell it with pride. He shared an image which read;

There is no shame, absolutely no shame in selling sex. It is a profession and one of the oldest. If you sell sex, sell it with pride and make sure you get the real price for your time. Don’t go cheap

Reacting to his post, he added:

“As my mother will say; we are all Ashawo.”

See screenshots below;

