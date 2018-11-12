Thiery Henry Equals 17 Years ‘Unwanted’ Record

Monaco lose 4-0 at home for the second game in a row, as Thierry Henry continues to wait for his first win as manager. The Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint Germain, only needed to wait for 4 minutes of play before opening the scoring and were 2-0 before 12th minutes of play in the first half alone.

Edison Cavani who had scored the opening two goas completed his hatrick in the second half before Neymar added a fourth from the penalty spot.

Thierry Henry has now failed to win any of his first four Ligue 1 games in charge of Monaco, the first time that’s happened at the club since Didier Deschamps in 2001.