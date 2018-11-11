‘We Are So Shit Without Pogba’ – Fans React To Paul Pogba Missing In Action During Manchester Derby

Manchester United Missed out at the chance to move into top 6 at the end of Premier league match day 12 after their 3-1 heavy defeat to local rival, Manchester City. The defending champions bossed things in the final third while their opponents, Red Devils, struggled in midfield.

Paul Pogba who had made headline prior to kick off after he was declared unfit by his coach, Jose Mourinho, was clearly missed by his team mates as they struggled to string passes together in midfield.

To this end, their fans have taken to social medial to underline the importance of the Frenchman to their team.

what fans are saying:

We have massively missed pogba, we need a big revamp no excuses, I’d keep 6-7 players max, fuck the rest off. #MCMU pic.twitter.com/xAl6Y9JcHW — Donnelly 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Donnelly___) November 11, 2018

If anyone still had doubts over how much we need Paul Pogba then today’s game has shown that. — RH (@Ryan27061986) November 11, 2018