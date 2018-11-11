Football

‘We Are So Shit Without Pogba’ – Fans React To Paul Pogba Missing In Action During Manchester Derby

Manchester United Missed out at the chance to move into top 6 at the end of Premier league match day 12 after their 3-1 heavy defeat to local rival, Manchester City. The defending champions bossed things in the final third while their opponents, Red Devils, struggled in midfield.

Paul Pogba who had made headline prior to kick off after he was declared unfit by his coach, Jose Mourinho, was clearly missed by his team mates as they struggled to string passes together in midfield.

To this end, their fans have taken to social medial to underline the importance of the Frenchman to their team.

what fans are saying:

 

You may also like

‘Barkley actually had us all fooled for 3 games’ – Fans Throw Mud At Ross Barkley For Being Below Par

Lionel Messi’s Brace Not Enough To Save Barcelona From First Home Defeat In 2 Years

Manchester City Winger, Leroy Sane, Reveals Who He Think Is The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS TODAY

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 11TH NOVEMBER

Barcelona Loanee, Paco Alcacer, Wins It For Dortmund With ‘This Sweet’ Goal (video)

Dortmund 3 Bayern 2: Dortmund Come From Behind To Beat Bayern Munich For The First Time In 2 Years

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals This Weekend

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 10TH NOVEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *