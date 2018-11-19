“Wizkid’s Debt Has Nothing To Do With This Fight” – Club DNA speaks up, Wizkid reacts

The management of Club DNA has slammed all thoughts and rumours circulating that Wizkid’s bouncer was beaten and injured in the club over the debt the singer is owing the club.

It was earlier reported in some news media that a particular bouncer identified as Roy, who doubles as Wizkid’s bodyguard as well as the Chief bouncer of Club DNA, had an altercation with another staff of the club.

As against the initial report that linked Wizkid’s debt to the fight between the bouncer and the other staff, the club has released a statement to deny the report.

Read below:

“To whom it may concern,

It has been brought to our notice that news circulating stating Wizkid’s bouncer (Roy) was attacked at CLUB DNA and related to Wizkid’s outstanding bills at the club.

We would like to make clarification that it was a situation of indiscipline on both side . Roy works at Club dna as the chief bouncer and the accused also work at the same club as an MC. Altercation happened when both staffs were talking to a senior staff and both started an argument and rapidly rose to a fight.

The matter is now been handled by the Nigerian Police and they are getting to the matter.

We would like to clarify that Wizkid’s outstanding bill has nothing to do with this fight.

It was a situation of two staffs indiscipline act. Wizkid’s outstanding bill is a different issue to be addressed separately and vividly.

Yours sincerely,

Management CLUB DNA”

Meanwhile Wizkid has reacted to news that his personal bodyguard, Emmanuel Roy was butchered by a fellow staff in Lagos club, Club DNA, following an argument of him (Wizkid) owing the club.

Reacting to the news, Wizkid wrote.

“Run nigga! Cos we gon kill u”