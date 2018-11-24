Yellow fever virus hits Edo, Nine cases confirmed

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed an outbreak of the yellow fever virus in Edo state.

In a statement signed by the body’s chief executive officer, Chikwe Ihekweazu, as at November 21, nine cases had been recorded in four different local government areas of the state, with 140 cases confirmed nationwide through laboratory testing.

The disease control body stated also that the centre is collaborating with the Edo state epidemiology team, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to carry out a detailed investigation and response to confirmed cases.

According to NCDC, a response team has been established to “support the state with contact tracing, risk communications and management of cases”.

“There are also ongoing plans to begin a vaccination campaign in the state in response to the cluster of cases,” the statement read.

It revealed also that the Yellow fever vaccine is freely available in all primary health care centres in Nigeria.

Yellow fever virus is usually spread through bites from an infected mosquito.

Its symptoms include yellowness of the eyes, sudden fever, headache and body pain.

It is a completely vaccine-preventable disease and a single shot provides immunity for a lifetime.

Nigerians have also been cautioned to prevent the spread of the virus by keeping their “environments clean and free of stagnant water to discourage the breeding of mosquitoes and use insecticide-treated mosquito nets, screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquito bites.”