“You Are A Snake And A Sperm Thief” – Stella Dimokokorkus and Linda Ikeji’s fight get messier

Sometime yesterday, blogger Stella Dimokokorkus called out Linda Ikeji for stealing her exclusive content, well Linda replied her which only brought about an exchange of words on IG.

Lind Ikeji while replying her was not sorry for what she did , pointed out that sometime in the past, Stella did the same to her so all she is doing is just a revenge.

Stella has now yet again responded to Linda and this time she comes prepared for war as she reveals some shocking secrets about Linda.

Linda wrote at first wrote;

“Hanty Stella, remember when you took aunty Linda’s interview and didn’t give her credit? Now you’re crying foul? .. ���. Run along! �, Dear hanty Stella, you dont know poo about our madam, if you did, you would have written by now. We tripple dare you to reveal what you know about Linda and stop making empty threats. Our CEO has lived a good life and has been open about her struggles and rags to riches story but you always insinuate you know something others dont. We dare you to write it. What other lie do you want to tell that is not already in the public? ���. Who the hell do you think you are to be constantly threatening her? You think if she wanted to fight you, you would win? ���. Linda is blessed and enjoying maternity leave but the rest of us have your time. Try it!”

And Stella got furious and replied her, by making shocking revelations, in two different post .

She began;

‘You are just an idiot for replying me this way in a disrespectful manner. Maybe you should refer to your family as HANTY. You are an idiot for that reference LInda. If you want to fight in the mud ,come on! When you lifted all my stories from Encomium to build your Blog I didn’t call you out but from now on I will show you how to steal stories and look the other way. If you want to call names I have plenty for you,don’t push me.i pick my battles and you are small fry. You are a content thief and nothing will change that. Reply me again please!’

Then she shared an old photo of Linda and revealed more.

She wrote:

‘Linda the snake, Why are you using other people to reply me? Talk to me directly and stop hiding.i see they are urging you to fight on. I may not be as rich as you claim to be but I don’t steal people’s sperm and I don’t go to peoples hotel room to steal stuff not given to them. I don’t lie on people and I don’t bad mouth people and put them on speaker the way you do your celeb friends and laugh at them.

The people fighting for you did u tell them the reason you and I don’t talk? Sperm thief Content thief and the other one. Come out of your maternity leave and stop hiding. You stole my stories to build your blog.

I couldn’t do anything and when it was too much I lifted your interview to show you how it feels but no u didn’t get the message becos it runs through you. I carried my kids in my womb and I know who their father is, and I am so proud of myself. Like I said you are small fry. #please reply again and I will get back to you if I am still less busy and if not I will reply you as soon as I can. #ole’. Stella said.