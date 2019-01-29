Trending

‘Inform All The APC Senators To Be In Red Chamber Today, The Cancellation May Be A Coup Plot As Usual.’ – Nigerians Say As Senate Cancels Plenary

The Senate has canceled its plenary session scheduled to hold today with no reason given for such act as at the time of this write up. They had earlier called for an emergency plenary to look into the crisis rocking the Judiciary following the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Reports in some quarters claimed that the reason for the postponement is connected with the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari was said to have told the APC senators to use the opportunity to pass a vote of no confidence on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Thus Saraki, on getting the informtion decided to postpone the plenary.

Nigerians have as a result of this been on social media reacting with some reminding the APC led government of how Saraki became the Senate president.

Their reactions:

