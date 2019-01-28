Nigerians React After Fr Ejike Mbaka Called Buhari The ‘Real Change’ And Atiku The ‘Bureau De Changer’

President Muhammadu Buhari was in a crucial meeting with controversial and outspoken Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, in his office at the presidential villa Abuja, earlier today.

The highly opinionated priest was said to have called Buhari the ‘change’ Nigerians need while he labelled Atiku ‘the Bureau De Changer. His utterance at the presidential Villa today has triggered reactions from Nigerians.

What they are saying:

If Father Mbaka said “Buhari is change” “Atiku is Bureau De Change” What about himself, what is he? — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) January 28, 2019

Mbaka, a Catholic Church Reverend Father can take sides. D former Pastor Osinbajo can be the VP to a tyrant, but other men of God like Bishop Oyedepo cannot and must not be partisan or take sides. D hypocrisy & bofoonery in d APC camp is beyond redemption, led by GMB himself. https://t.co/q6Gxa6h0qa — Atiku of Lagos (@iamayogeorge) January 28, 2019

Father Mbaka just said your candidate is Bureau De Change, no wonder he's been crying for the expelled Bureau De Change CJN since the announcement — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) January 28, 2019