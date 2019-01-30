Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Frowns At Jussie Smollett’s Attack, Pens Him A Classy Message

Hollywood actor, Jussie Smollett, was attacked by two people yesterday who were “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs”. They were reported to have poured an unknown chemical substance on him , the police reported.

The talented actor has been starring on Fox ‘Empire’ since 2015. He plays the role Jamal, a successful singer in the ‘musical’ Lyon family.

Just like his Character in the movie, he identifies as gay in real life and this might have prompted the attack.

Nollywood actress, Stella Damascus, took to her Instagram page earlier today to frown at the attack.

What she said: