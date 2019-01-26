Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Shares Amazing Story Of How She Went To A School For The Blind 16 Years Ago

Talented Nollywood actress and singer, Stella Damascus, took to her Instagram page to share with her fans an amazing story of how she had to go to a blind school some 16 years ago to study for a particular character she was supposed to undertake in a movie.
She added that she missed those days when actress were excited about the prospect of taking a lovely script instead of the fame and glamour associated with the profession.
What she said;
#flashbackfriday 2003 when we shot the movie REAL LOVE produced and directed by @charlesnovia this was the first time a director would take me to a blind school just to learn and observe. My role Anna Was blind and I had to become the character not just act blind. Mr Novia gave me time to work on the character and get comfortable with my contact lense. My second daughter was a few months old but the script was so compelling and production had been stalled a little just so I could be ready. I miss those days when we were excited about great scripts and telling great stories. We didn’t care about the fame or glamour, just the excitement of the Job. Thank you PACELLI school for the blind for your help. Photography by @debbinstudios #actor #film #nollywood