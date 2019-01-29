Politics, Trending

Tanko is Chief Justice of Buhari’s cabal not Nigeria – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has asked the press and the international community to stop referring to the newly sworn-in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko as Nigerian’s CJN.

According to the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East at the Senate, Justice Tanko is not Nigeria’s CJN but the chief of Justice of President Muhammad Buhari’s cabal.

Speaking via a tweet on Monday, Senator Bruce said the only justice recognized by the Nigerian constitution, is the suspended CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

In his words:

Nigerians, the press and international community should stop referring to Justice Tanko as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Tanko is not our CJN. He should be referred to by his proper title. He is the CJB-Chief Justice of MBuhari’s cabal. The constitution recognises only Onnoghen!

You may also like

A Healthy December for Market Users

Proposed sack or impeachment against Ambode sparks debate

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha, Gets Cozzy With Two Women (Pictures)

Former BBNaija Housemate, Nina, All Shades Of Glow As She Stun In New Pictures (Pictures)

Here Is What Former Governor Of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Has To Say After Fayemi’s Victory Was Upheld At The Tribunal

‘Inform All The APC Senators To Be In Red Chamber Today, The Cancellation May Be A Coup Plot As Usual.’ – Nigerians Say As Senate Cancels Plenary

Nigerians React As IPOB Orders Aba Residents To Sit At Home Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit To The City Today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th January

I’m Not An Ambode Fan But This Can Make Me Cry. All They’Ve Done Since Last Year Is Taunt, Bully And Humiliate This Man.’ – Nigerians React As Governor Ambode Faces Impeachment Process

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *