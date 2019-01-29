Tanko is Chief Justice of Buhari’s cabal not Nigeria – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has asked the press and the international community to stop referring to the newly sworn-in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko as Nigerian’s CJN.

According to the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East at the Senate, Justice Tanko is not Nigeria’s CJN but the chief of Justice of President Muhammad Buhari’s cabal.

Speaking via a tweet on Monday, Senator Bruce said the only justice recognized by the Nigerian constitution, is the suspended CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

In his words:

Nigerians, the press and international community should stop referring to Justice Tanko as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. Tanko is not our CJN. He should be referred to by his proper title. He is the CJB-Chief Justice of MBuhari’s cabal. The constitution recognises only Onnoghen!