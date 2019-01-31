TheCandidate#: Your Job Is To Interview The Candidates. Defending The APC Is Not Your Job – Nigerians Come Hard On Moderator, Kadaria Ahmad, For Being Hard On Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting for presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his running mate, Peter Obi, were on live television show today to explain to Nigerians why they should vote for him in the forthcoming election.

The presenter of the programme tagged ‘the candidate’, Kadria Ahmad, has been trolled by Nigerians for what Nigerians termed partiality during the course of the programme.

Their reaction:

Kadaria handled Buhari with kid's gloves and he was a big flop. She's tough on Atiku and like precious metal in fire, he's shinning. #NgTheCandidates — Bishop Faisal (@JajaPhD) January 30, 2019

Kadaria is a lightweight, over-hyped journalist who has no knowledge of policy or interrogation skill. Her engagement with Atiku/Obi shows tonight. — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) January 30, 2019

#NgTheCandidates

During Buhari's interview kadaria looked professional and smart

But today with Atiku she looked unprofessional and biase. She became an angry bird. Guilty conscience pushed her 2 say " you are making me look like I support the APC and I don't want that…." 😂😂 — kucheli Dibal (@KucheliD) January 30, 2019

I am not pro-PDP, but Madam Kadaria was quite unprofessional and biased tonight. — Esther A! (@reachibk06) January 30, 2019