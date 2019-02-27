NigeriaHasDecided: Please do not taunt the opposition as you celebrate

Spokesperson of the president Muhammadu Buhari, Festus Keyamo has asked supporters of the president to celebrate but not wildly, by putting others in harm’s way.

The APC campaign spokesperson said this on Wednesday, after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the final results for last Saturday’s presidential election.

Keyamo noted that the opposition should not be treated like the enemy because they lost, as they are only patriots with ‘different ideas.’

His words: As we celebrate, I urge that we don’t do so wildly as to put us or others in harm’s way. I also urge all our supporters to be magnanimous in victory and not to taunt those who lost. Those who fought us with ideas are not our enemies. They are just patriots with different ideas.