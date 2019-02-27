Politics, Trending

#NigeriaHasDecided: Please do not taunt the opposition as you celebrate

Spokesperson of the president Muhammadu Buhari, Festus Keyamo has asked supporters of the president to celebrate but not wildly, by putting others in harm’s way.

The APC campaign spokesperson said this on Wednesday, after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the final results for last Saturday’s presidential election.

Keyamo noted that the opposition should not be treated like the enemy because they lost, as they are only patriots with ‘different ideas.’

His words: As we celebrate, I urge that we don’t do so wildly as to put us or others in harm’s way. I also urge all our supporters to be magnanimous in victory and not to taunt those who lost. Those who fought us with ideas are not our enemies. They are just patriots with different ideas.

You may also like

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: Buhari Presented With Certificate of Return

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: “Congratulations on Your Choice of A President” – ASUU

‘Don’t aide these vampires’ – Fans react to Joke Silva supporting Buhari

Your victory has left majority Nigerians in mourning – Nigerian senator

Engaged?? See why many think Actress Ebube Nwagbo is engaged!

Former Benue Governor, Akume loses 4th Term Senatorial Bid

Where is Obasanjo the kingmaker??? Nigerians react after Atiku lost

Nollywood Actress Onyi Alex flaunts Her Body In A New Birthday Photo

#NigeriaHasDecided: Are Nigerians happy or not? See their reactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *