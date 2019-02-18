FreeBusForDemocracy: WOW!!! See What Former Aide To Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Told A Nigerian Who Requested For Money Instead

Following the declaration that there would be free transport system for Nigerians who are willing to travel in order to participate in the forthcoming presidential election by Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, a Nigerian has asked for money instead via his Twitter handle.
Omokri who replied the young Nigerian via the Twitter post asked if he hasn’t seen where money politics has landed the country.
Tweets below:
Dear @iamsirlumen,
The bus I want to provide, God willing, is not enough for you. You want money! Have you not seen where money politics has led us. Cant you show sincere, unfeigned & patriotic love for the only country you have? Must everything be monetised? #BusesForDemocracy pic.twitter.com/V03v3Xg7HO
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 18, 2019