Nigerian comedian/producer and businessman, Ayo Makun, known popularly as AY has just gifted himself brand new Mercedes Benz jeep.

AY took to his Instagram to flaunt his latest acquisition which he says is a gift to himself this Valentine.

The comedian shared a video where he is seen walking around the newly purchased ride, jamming to Kizz Daniel’s new trending song, ‘Madu’.

Video:

He said: