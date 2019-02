The chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that electoral offenders be dealt ruthlessly with.

Mahmood Yakubu while reacting said electoral offenders be dealt eotb according to the electoral act.

According to the electoral law:

Any person who snatches or destroys any election material commits an offence and is liable on conviction to 24 months imprisonment