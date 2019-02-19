Oby Ezekwesili Flays Buhari For Saying Any Body Caught Trying To Hijack Ballot Boxes Would Pay Dearly With Their Life

Former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili has called out President Muhammadu Buhari for instructing security operatives to deal ruthlessly with anybody who tries to hijack ballot boxes during the forthcoming elections.

The former minister of Education, in her reaction berates the president by saying his comment clearly promotes jungle justice.

She made this known in a series of tweets.

She said:

A President , @MBuhari makes a statement that clearly promotes jungle justice during elections with zero nuance to what he said and you have some young fellows defending this with their lives? May God help those of you that cannot see where this could lead on Election Day. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 18, 2019