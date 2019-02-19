Politics, Trending

Oby Ezekwesili Flays Buhari For Saying Any Body Caught Trying To Hijack Ballot Boxes Would Pay Dearly With Their Life

Former presidential candidate of the Allied  Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili has called out President Muhammadu Buhari for instructing security operatives to deal ruthlessly with anybody who tries to hijack ballot boxes during the forthcoming elections.

The former minister of Education, in her reaction berates the president by saying his comment clearly promotes jungle justice.

She made this known in a series of tweets.

She said:

