Politics, Trending

Two of the biggest scams in the world, revealed

Author of bestselling books, Reno Omokri has named the two biggest scams in the world, in his latest nuggets on Twitter.

Omokri, a former presidential aide said that in the world, there are two major scams – The belief that pain killers kill pains and the one that salary can cure poverty.

According to the author, pains can’t be cured by painkillers, as they only manage it, and neither can poverty be cured by salary – but can only manage it.

He wrote:

There are 2 big scams in the world.

The first scam is the belief that pain killers actually kill the pain. No they don’t. They just manage pain.

The second is the belief that a salary can cure poverty. No it doesn’t. It just manages poverty. Stop being scammed #RenosNuggets

You may also like

Twist of Fate: No Candidate, But Victorious – APC Ease to Victory in Bauchi

Stop asking Atiku to congratulate the robber who robbed him – Omokri

40 top delegates at Future Banking Tech West Africa Summit

#NowThatBuhariHasWon: Nigerians reel out everything they expect in the next four years

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: Buhari Presented With Certificate of Return

#NigeriaHasDecided: “Congratulations on Your Choice of A President” – ASUU

#NigeriaHasDecided: Please do not taunt the opposition as you celebrate

‘Don’t aide these vampires’ – Fans react to Joke Silva supporting Buhari

Your victory has left majority Nigerians in mourning – Nigerian senator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *