Entertainment, Trending

‘we’ll rise to the occasion come 23rd of February, 2019.’ – Nigerians Express Readiness To Wait For The New Date

Nigerians definitely know how to make the best out of bad situations  and how they are currently reacting to the postponement of the February 16th, presidential election is one way.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the presidential election earlier scheduled for today, 16th of February to 23rd of the same month after a Long meeting today.

Following the postponement, Nigerians have been on social media saying the will wait patiently to do justice on the new date with their permanent Voters Card ”pvc’.

Their reactions;

You may also like

Buhari has to apologize to all of us – I Go Dye talks election postponement

Alex turned down a Range Rover – Swanky Jerry reveals

I received 50 messages from women after I pranked about my marital woes – Seyi Law

” How Disrespective” – Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Fumes At How INEC Postponed The Elections

Actress Regina Daniels acquires new whip, shares photos

2019 Election: Ali Baba Advices INEC On What To Do To Get It Right

See how Davido reacted to the postponement of the presidential election

‘Dia Fada’: Thank God I didn’t postpone my UK Tour to appear patriotic – Basketmouth to INEC

Regina Daniels new photos will definitely heal your soreness from disappointment over election postponement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *