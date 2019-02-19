Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Why some Nigerians support Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ order

President Muhammadu Buhari gave an order to security personnel on Monday, deal ruthlessly with anyone who steals ballot boxes.

This command was made known by president at the National caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC meeting which  held at the party’s national Secretariat in Abuja.

“I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life,” Buhari said.

A lot of Nigerians have criticised the statement saying its a call to jungle justice, and shouldn’t be encouraged. However, there are those who are in full support of Buhari’s #snatchanddie order and here’s why.

Why they #SnatchandDie

