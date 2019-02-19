Why some Nigerians support Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ order

President Muhammadu Buhari gave an order to security personnel on Monday, deal ruthlessly with anyone who steals ballot boxes.

This command was made known by president at the National caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC meeting which held at the party’s national Secretariat in Abuja.

“I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life,” Buhari said.

A lot of Nigerians have criticised the statement saying its a call to jungle justice, and shouldn’t be encouraged. However, there are those who are in full support of Buhari’s #snatchanddie order and here’s why.

Why they #SnatchandDie

People queue up in the sun, in the rain to cast their votes, then some thugs sent by unworthy thieving politicians will arrive with weapons to snatch it all away and even kill and injure voters and you expect a serious govt not to take action ? Are you crazy ? #SnatchAndDie — Lefty against rogues, a Buharist. (@kakra68) February 19, 2019

I am tired of Nigerians and the fact that we still don't know what we want, do ballot box snatchers come with Gala in one hand and pure water in the other hand? Do people trying to trying to steal hundreds of people mandate deserve to live? No. #SnatchAtYourOwnRisk #SnatchAndDie — L.jay omo Canada🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@lanre_lalanajnr) February 19, 2019

If Buhari had said; "Don't shoot election manipulators". They still will criticize him.#SnatchAndDie — Itz_sLim (@ibroslim188) February 19, 2019

There is nothing buhari does that can please these cretins, you all said he postponed the elections to rig, now he says anyone caught rigging Will be dealt with and you still complain #ThisIsGMB — yomi silva (@alexsil6991) February 19, 2019

Ballot box snatching is not a capital offence but stealing the future of harmless voter is crime punishable by 🤔whatever the president call it. 🔫 #SnatchAndDie — Gbebody hee 🇳🇬#OTOGE (@investor_peter) February 18, 2019

I see nothing wrong with the PMB's order, unless if u're planning to snatch ballot boxes. If u're planning to do so, OYO is ur case. 😂😂😂😂#snatchanddie #SnatchAtYourOwnRisk #NigeriaDecides2019 — Slave of The Provider (@elrazakkk) February 18, 2019