Antolecky celebrates International Women’s Day by recreating photos of powerful Nigerian women

2018 BBNaija housemate Antolecky, has again gotten many of us in our feelings with her unique way of celebrating the International Women’s Day.

Anto recreated [jptos of 10 iconic Nigerian women to celebrate the day.

She recreated the photo of Linda Ikeji, Chimamanda Adichie, Genevieve Nnaji, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu,Tiwa Savage, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Ameyo Adadevoh and Chioma Ajunwa.

She captioned the post;

This International Women’s Day, I pay tribute to some Nigerian women who inspire me professionally and personally, who have been able to break barriers professionally, while dealing with personal issues impeccably. You should know who all of these women are already and if you don’t, now you do! Please research these and more women because they can inspire you as well.

I get asked if I’m a feminist. I’m more than a feminist; woman was brought to this world because man NEEDED her, woman brings LIFE to this world. Life CANNOT go one without woman. The sooner we all, women and men, accept this, we will reach gender equality.

#IWD

#BalanceForBetter

#ExpectMoreMadness

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: Teacher, political campaigner, women’s rights activist

Chioma Ajunwa (@chioma_ajunwa): Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (@chimamanda_adichie): Novelist, Writer of short stories, and non-fiction

Ameyo Adadevoh (@drasatrust): Physician who lost her life while curbing the spread of Ebola Virus in Nigeria

Mo Abudu (@moabudu): Media mogul, Human Resources Management Consultant, and Venture Capitalist

Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage): Singer, Songwriter and Actress

Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji): Actress, Producer and Director

Nike Davies-Okundaye (@nikeartgallery): Batik and Textile Designer, Art Educator, Philanthropist

Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba): Director and Filmmaker

Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji): Blogger, Writer, Media Entrepreneur

You’ll also see without replicating her own picture, we paid tribute to @tybello by selecting many of her images to recreate for the project 🤗

