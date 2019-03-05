$AtukuMustGoToCourt: Buhari supporters protest

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress,APC and president Muhammadu Buhari have reacted to reports that some pro Buhari groups have been begging the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP not to go to court.

This also follows a press release by the APC on Tuesday, debunking reports that it was prevailing on the PDP presidential candidate to accept defeat. The party said the former vice president has the right to go to court and no one was stopping him.

Also taking to twitter on Tuesday, many supporters of the ruling party have urged Atiku to go to court and stop advertising and wasting time, as nobody was begging him not to.

See reactions

When Buhari lost the election in 2003,2007 and 2011,he went to court without making noice so who are fools begging Atiku not to go to court? If Atiku is sure he won the election,he shld stop the “they are begging me” noice and go to court #AtikuGoToCourt — Wereyculate (@AjaWerey) March 5, 2019

For me, anyone advising Atiku not to go to court is an enemy of democracy. What I detest is the drama surrounding his attempt to challenge Buhari's victory in court. I have advised Buhari not to accept any demand as pre-condition for his going to court. Please, #AtikuGoToCourt — Olalekan Adigun (@MrLekanAdigun) March 5, 2019

Buhari is the only politician in the history of Nigeria that formed a political party(CPC) less than a year to general election and polled 12m votes. He now polled 15m votes as an incumbent president and you are shouting rigging up and down. Use your sense! #AtikuGoToCourt — Ayo (@miss_ayomide) March 5, 2019

Seeing that he stands no chance in court, he is paying people to come and beg him so that if he eventually drops the case, he will say it was pressure…Atiku must go to court #AtikuGoToCourt — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) March 5, 2019

Baba @atiku … I heard the courts in Abuja no far from ya house … No need for drama … Go dere nau #AtikuGoToCourt — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 5, 2019