$AtukuMustGoToCourt: Buhari supporters protest

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress,APC and president Muhammadu Buhari have reacted to reports that some pro Buhari groups have been begging the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP not to go to court.

This also follows a press release by the APC on Tuesday, debunking reports that it was prevailing on the PDP presidential candidate to accept defeat. The party said the former vice president has the right to go to court and no one was stopping him.

Also taking to twitter on Tuesday, many supporters of the ruling party have urged Atiku to go to court and stop advertising and wasting time, as nobody was begging him not to.

See reactions

 

