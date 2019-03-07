CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: CAMON 11 BRINGS SEYCHELLES AND DUBAI TO LIFE

After the successful launch of its Camon 11 smartphone series with AI technology, premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile had announced that to make its entrance into the Nigerian Market more memorable, the TECNO Camon 11 would take some of its customers and fans on an all expense trip to Dubai and Seychelles to experience the wonders of these countries and the camera quality of the Camon 11.

To participate and win during the challenge, people had been asked to: Take a selfie that could qualify them to model the 24 MP Clear Selfie Camon 11 Pro. They were also expected to post on their social media pages with #24MPAIClearSelfie and #Camon11DubaiSeychellesTour.

Chinonso Arubayi, Oyeniran Ezekiel, Abiodun Ogundare and Anthony Tochi Praise emerged the top winners, winning for themselves a trip to Dubai and Seychelles. All the winners were announced at an unveiling event which held at the TECNO Nigeria Headquarters in Lagos.

The tour kicked off in Seychelles where our winners were lodged at The Bel Air Hotel in Mahe after a visit to The Boat House Restaurant, known for its great food and scenic environment, Day two in Seychelles saw them touring the Beach shores in Mahe, stopping at several beaches such as the Beau Vallon, Pointe Au Sel and the Anse Royale, our winners also went on a boat cruise to Bicycle Island passing through Praslin Island considered to be one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and taking part in various activities such as Snorkelling, football with locals and evening strolls along the beach shores.

On the Dubai leg of the trip, visits were made to the popular Dubai Mall where they experienced the Underwater Zoo and the Magnificent Dubai Aquarium. No visit to Dubai is complete without taking part in a Desert Safari and a tour of the popular Burj Khalifa, Emirate Towers, The opulent palaces and the Dubai Museum.

In the words of Chinonso Arubayi ‘It has always been a wish of mine to revisit Dubai especially during the popular Dubai shopping festival, sadly we missed it, but I can’t thank TECNO enough for giving me the opportunity to experience not just Dubai but Seychelles too. You can tell from the images I took that I had a great time and also that the Camon 11 definitely takes amazing images especially selfies’

We are definitely looking forward to what TECNO has planned for their next tour, who knows, a few lucky people might be taking a trip to the International Space Station or The Moon.

Enjoy more images below and also check the @camon11tour, #Camon11Tour and #Camon11DubaiSeychellestour on Social media.



