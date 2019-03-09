Just In: Election observer shot dead by police

An election observer in Umuida community, Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze north local government area of Enugu state has been shot dead by police, according to latest reports.

The observer was fatally shot in the head by a policeman stationed near the home of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ayogu Eze.

The ‘accidental discharge’ that led to the death of the yet-to-be identified election observer was confirmed by Ebere Amarizu, spokesman of the Enugu police command to newsmen.

There are also reports that the deceased had an argument with the policeman at a polling unit, just around Eze’s home, before the “accidental discharge” that claimed his life.

It was also reported that the APC guber candidate in the state had asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the election so he’d have more time to campaign because the court only confirmed his candidature, two days ago.

When INEC didn’t bulge to his request, he directed his supporter to boycott the election.