Meet the man who gave the perfect prediction for Man U vs PSG match

A twitter user identified as @Liquordrill has stunned other users after a perfect prediction of Manchester United’s match against French club, PSG.

The match which took place on Wednesday at PSG’s home ended exactly as was predicted by @Liquordrill to the delight of many Man U. fans.

The tweet which has now become viral, with many Nigerians hilariously asking the predictor to predict their future, initially had zero replies as at the time of posting.

Like you already know, success has many friends, and the replies definitely came rushing in, with more than 9,000 likes and accolades being showered him on.

He wrote:

You saw it here first..

PSG 1 – 3 Manutd

Rashford will score the last goal

That’s what my revelation tells me