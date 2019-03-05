Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th March

Vanguard

Benue State government has dismissed as unfounded, baseless and evil, allegations by All Progressives Congress, APC, that Governor Samuel Ortom set aside huge sum of money to compromise staff of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to win re-election.

Thisday

Gunmen yesterday killed 40 persons in two communities in Shinkafi and Anka Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara State.

The Sun

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the alleged detention of his son-in-law, Babalele Abdullahi, and his lawyer.

Guardian

The Niger Government has released a total of N800 million for the payment of pensions and gratuities in the state.

Daily Times

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Imo state Monday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Orlu, Orsu, Oru East federal constituency Hon. Jerry Alagbaso winner of the 23rd February 2019 National Assembly elections.

Leadership

As Edo State prepares for the March 9, State House of Assembly election, Chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, on Monday received more defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan South East Local Government Area.

Daily Trust

The police in Abuja on Monday arraigned a mechanic, Monday Boniface, who allegedly stole a car gear box, two tyres and some other motor parts from another mechanic.

The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari has said next Saturday’s elections will complete the cycle of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) take-over of the affairs of Delta State.

Tribune

The governorship candidate of the New Progressive Movement (NPM), Lt. Colonel Feyisayo Ladoye (rtd), has dropped his ambition to back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Seyi Makinde, urging smaller parties to line behind him to provide positive change in the state.