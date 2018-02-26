Community In Shock As Thunderbolt Strikes Two People Dead On The Spot In Niger

According to a report by Punch Metro, Pogo community, in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, was thrown into mourning on Friday when a thunderbolt killed two residents.

The victims were a 25-year-old man, Aliyu Salihu, and a 13-year-old pupil of an Islamic school, identified simply as Abbas.

Both victims reportedly died on the spot when the thunderbolt struck around 8pm after a drizzle.

Punch Metro reports that one Abdullahi also sustained injuries.

Aliyu’s father, Malam Makeri Salihu, told Punch Metro on Sunday that the victims were harvesting mangoes when a lightning enveloped the community with the accompanying thunderbolt.

He said, “There was an electric spark and a heavy thunderstorm, which shook the entire community. People were screaming in front of my house and when I rushed out, I saw three people lying on the ground under the mango tree. Abbas and my son, Aliyu, died on the spot, but Abdullahi was injured.”

Makeri showed Punch Metro the place where the victims met their deaths when our correspondent visited the community.

He described the death of Aliyu, whom he said was his eldest child, as devastating, adding that the family was putting pressure on him (Aliyu) to get married before his death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the incident was not reported to the police.

He said, “I am not aware of the incident; it was not reported to us.”

