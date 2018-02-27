Dangote Tops Forbes’ 23 African Billionaires List For The 7th Year

The number of billionaires from the shores of Africa has risen to 23 in January 2018, and atop that list sits industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Three Nigerians feature in Forbes’ 23 African Billionaires list, Dangote retaining the throne for the 7th year in a row with $12.2 billion.

The two other Nigerians are Glo owner Mike Adenuga with $5.3 billion, and oil magnate Folorunsho Alakija.

The only other woman on the list is Angola’s Isabel dos Santos with $2.7 billion, down from $3.2 billion a year ago.

Eight South Africans feature on the list, the highest for any African country, diamond mining heir Nicky Oppenheimer with $7.7 billion being the richest of the lot.

See the full list of Africa’s 23 billionaires below:

#1 Aliko Dangote – $12.2 billion

#2 Nicky Oppenheimer – $7.7 billion

#3 Johann Rupert – $7.2 billion

#4 Nassef Sawiris – $6.8 billion

#5 Mike Adenuga – $5.3 billion

#6 Issad Rebrab – $4 billion

#6 Naguib Sawiris – $4 billion

#8 Koos Bekker – $2.8 billion

#9 Isabel dos Santos – $2.7 billion

#9 Mohamed Mansour – $2.7 billion

#11 Patrice Motsepe – $2.4 billion

#12 Aziz Akhannouch – $2.2 billion

#13 Yasseen Mansour – $1.9 billion

#14 Strive Masiyiwa – $1.7 billion

#15 Folorunsho Alakija – $1.6 billion

#15 Othman Benjelloun – $1.6 billion

#17 Mohammed Dewji – $1.5 billion

#18 Youssef Mansour – $1.4 billion

#19 Michiel Le Roux – $1.2 billion

#19 Stephen Saad – $1.2 billion

#21 Desmond Sacco – $1.1 billion

#21 Onsi Sawiris – $1.1 billion

#21 Christoffel Wiese – $1.1 billion

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria