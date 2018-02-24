Entertainment

My first disc jockey gig was at church –DJ Spinall

DJ Spinall may be one of the most sought-after disc jockeys in the country but unknown to many, the young man had his first gig in a church. In fact, he was able to get the gig through a female friend.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, he revealed how it all began for him. “I had been around for 15 years before I became popular but the kind of orientation I was given while growing up is that your work has to speak for you.

I was about 18 years old when I started to play at parties. I was still in high school at the time. The first time I had to be a disc jockey was at the church. They had a youth party and a female friend called me to disc jockey for them because she knew that I was always playing loud music. She did not even know if I was a DJ or not at the time. When she asked me, I just told her that I was a disc jockey. My first experience was a bit overwhelming but I did a good job even though I did not have a lot of Christian music. I repeated Cece Winans about 20 times but the pastor did not complain and everybody seemed to be having a good time.  I still do a lot of gospel event but they just don’t make it to the television, radio or social media. I still did a gig at a church about two weeks ago and I am working on a gospel album,” the DJ said.

He further told Saturday Beats that when he told his parents he wanted to become a DJ, all they told him was that engineering should be his fall back plan just in case. “Surprisingly, when I informed my mother that I wanted to make disc jockeying my career, she was fine with it but my father was a bit skeptical. He eventually gave me the needed confidence since I had bagged a B.Sc. in engineering. They just told me that if DJ did not work out, I should return to engineering,” said Spinall.

source: Punch


You may also like

Davido’s Uncle,Ademola Adeleke dances to Olamide’s WO at Silverbird Awards (Videos)

Nigerian doctors have dealt us severe blows, celebrities cry out

Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Small Doctor, others thrill fans at Adron Homes party

I was terrible at music, Jim Iyke admits

Orits Wiliki speaks on reuniting with long lost son

It’s not easy living in Nigeria for 40 years without running mad –Foluke Daramola

Actress Gloria Young recalls her days as struggling journalist

‘I smoke weed’, Orezi confesses

Kenny Black, Yaw, Woli Arole, others for Pure Laff with Mc 90s

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *