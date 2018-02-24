My first disc jockey gig was at church –DJ Spinall

DJ Spinall may be one of the most sought-after disc jockeys in the country but unknown to many, the young man had his first gig in a church. In fact, he was able to get the gig through a female friend.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, he revealed how it all began for him. “I had been around for 15 years before I became popular but the kind of orientation I was given while growing up is that your work has to speak for you.

I was about 18 years old when I started to play at parties. I was still in high school at the time. The first time I had to be a disc jockey was at the church. They had a youth party and a female friend called me to disc jockey for them because she knew that I was always playing loud music. She did not even know if I was a DJ or not at the time. When she asked me, I just told her that I was a disc jockey. My first experience was a bit overwhelming but I did a good job even though I did not have a lot of Christian music. I repeated Cece Winans about 20 times but the pastor did not complain and everybody seemed to be having a good time. I still do a lot of gospel event but they just don’t make it to the television, radio or social media. I still did a gig at a church about two weeks ago and I am working on a gospel album,” the DJ said.

He further told Saturday Beats that when he told his parents he wanted to become a DJ, all they told him was that engineering should be his fall back plan just in case. “Surprisingly, when I informed my mother that I wanted to make disc jockeying my career, she was fine with it but my father was a bit skeptical. He eventually gave me the needed confidence since I had bagged a B.Sc. in engineering. They just told me that if DJ did not work out, I should return to engineering,” said Spinall.

source: Punch