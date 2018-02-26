Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th February

Vanguard

AT 21b Ntueke Street, Awada Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, weekend, a 48-year-old man, Stephen Nnadiogo, went berserk, killing his four children and his sister-in-law before taking his own life, following squabble over the children’s paternity.

Punch

The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 pupils of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are still unaccounted for after Boko Haram terrorists invaded their school on Monday last week.

Thisday

The crisis rocking the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expanded its margins as the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has described the special congress held last Saturday to elect a substantive chairman of the party in the state as null and void.

The Sun

Senator Hope Uzodimma, in this interview said the South- East should be given the chance to produce the country’s president in 2023.

Daily Times

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has boasted that it will sack the All Progressives Congress (APC), completely from the South-East zone in 2019.

Daily Trust

A former Special Adviser on Youth and Students Affairs, to a former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Comrade Jude Imagwe, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not be deceived by the pressure put on him by governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Leadership

The minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has revealed that Internet of Things (IoT) centres will be established in six federal secondary schools in the federation in a drive to promote involvement of students in ICT.

The Nation

A self-confessed member of Boko Haram sect, Abdulsalam Adinoyi, has been remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly killing a policeman.