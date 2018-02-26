Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th February

Vanguard
Paternity trouble: Man goes berserk, kills his 4 children, sister-in-law, self
AT 21b Ntueke Street, Awada Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, weekend, a 48-year-old man, Stephen Nnadiogo, went berserk, killing his four children and his sister-in-law before taking his own life, following squabble over the children’s paternity.
Punch
FG confirms 110 Dapchi schoolgirls missing, helicopters, jets join search
The Federal Government has confirmed that 110 pupils of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are still unaccounted for after Boko Haram terrorists invaded their school on Monday last week.
Thisday
C’River APC Crisis Deepens as Zonal Vice Chairman Rejects Congress
The crisis rocking the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expanded its margins as the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has described the special congress held last Saturday to elect a substantive chairman of the party in the state as null and void.
The Sun
Only Buhari’s re-election can guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023 – Uzodimma
Senator Hope Uzodimma, in this interview said the South- East should be given the chance to produce the country’s president in 2023.
Daily Times
APC won’t exist in South-East beyond 2019 – PDP Youth Alliance
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has boasted that it will sack the All Progressives Congress (APC), completely from the South-East zone in 2019.
Daily Trust
Ignore APC govs’ pressure to re-contest – Jonathan’s ex-aide to Buhari
A former Special Adviser on Youth and Students Affairs, to a former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Comrade Jude Imagwe, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not be deceived by the pressure put on him by governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2019 presidential election.
Leadership
FG To Establish IoT Centres In 6 Secondary Schools
The minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has revealed that Internet of Things (IoT) centres will be established in six federal secondary schools in the federation in a drive to promote involvement of students in ICT.
The Nation
Suspected Boko Haram member remanded for killing policeman
A self-confessed member of Boko Haram sect, Abdulsalam Adinoyi, has been remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly killing a policeman.